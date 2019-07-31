CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Anthony Davis Talks Being Scared of the Dark and Championship Aspirations

“TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on [when I go to bed]."

US-BASKET-NBA-LAKERS-DAVIS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

There’s a popular saying that “old habits die hard.” Well, if Anthony Davis has anything to say about it, so do old fears.

Anthony Davis sat down with Sarah Spain on her show That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain, and admitted that too many scary movies at a young age left him terrified of the dark. So much so, that even at the age of 26, and millions of dollars to protect him, he still fears the boogey man — and the dark.

“TV on, bathroom light on, some light has to be on [when I go to bed],” said Davis. “I wish I wasn’t scared of the dark…I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid and it messed me up for life.”

During his sit down AD also talked about his pursuit for an NBA championship.

“I don’t think I have a failure that I’ve had yet,” Davis told ESPN. “Obviously, at the end of my career, if I don’t win a championship that would be, I would feel that’s one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court.”

Lakers General Manager, Rob Pelinka reinforced those same assertions Davis had about the Lakers and winning a championship this season.

“For us, anything short of a championship is not success, so we have to learn from last season because we didn’t win a championship. And a lot of that went into the construction of the roster this year.”

Anthony Davis Talks Being Scared of the Dark and Championship Aspirations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 7 hours ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 16 hours ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 20 hours ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close