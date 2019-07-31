Eric Reid told the Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler that he will continue to kneel during the anthem this season to raise awareness of racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice. Eric Reid initially started his protests alongside former teammate, and activist himself, Colin Kaepernick.

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said. “I haven’t seen that happen.”

Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick opened up collusion lawsuits against the National Football League in 2018. The lawsuit claimed that teams within the NFL banded together to keep both Kaepernick and Reid, the two faces of the anthem protests, out of the league. In February, they reached a settlement with the League for an undisclosed amount of money.

Reid believes that now is as important a time as ever to continue the fight again injustice, and bring awareness to everything that is wrong with race relations in America.

“It feels like we’re going backwards,” Reid said. “You’d like to think we’re past certain things, the way we treat people. I thought we were at a time where you love your neighbor as yourself. But as I’ve studied history; it hasn’t repeated itself necessarily, but it’s dressed a little different and is acting the same.”

Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter today to voice his support and love for his fraternity brother, former teammate, and anthem protest partner on Twitter.

In February of this offseason, Eric Ried inked a three year $22 million contract, with nine million guaranteed. Last year Reid appeared in 13 games, recorded 71 tackles, and one interception.

Colin Kaepernick Praises Eric Reid For Being Unapologetic & Continuing Anthem Protests was originally published on cassiuslife.com

