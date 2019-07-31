Oh Kanye.

What are we doing today Mr. West?

Building housing units?

Okay, gotcha.

According to TMZ, Kanye is following through on his plans to dabble in construction with the development of housing units in the hills of Calabasas.

A pic of the prototypes ended up on TMZ. Peep it for yourself below.

Kanye West Building Prototype Domes for Housing Communityhttps://t.co/GSezf8WOpU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 31, 2019

No words?

It’s okay, give it some time.

Sources tell TMZ the the dome-like structures are prototypes for a new kind of home. Kanye supposedly wants to break down barriers that separate the rich, the poor and the middle class.

The structures sit on a plot of land Ye bought a few years ago, which measures at 300 acres. He hopes to create a housing community with construction crews working hard at the Calabasas location for weeks. Trucks, cranes and dozens of workers have been apart of the project. The dome-like buildings stand at around 50 feet high.

Sources say Kanye and friends have studied dwellings “from every period of man’s existence on earth” to help inform the residence. People who’ve visited the site say the proportions feel otherworldly.

So what do you think of Kanye’s communal, mixed class vision? Good idea or a bust? And most importantly, are the pads cute or nah?

So Pics Of Kanye West’s Communal Housing Project Have Surfaced & Weeeell… was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: