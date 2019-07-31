Dez Bryant Clarifies Why He Isn’t Playing Football Right Now

Dez Bryant has taken to Twitter to let people know that he is not retiring from football, but he is taking time off to focus on himself and take care of his anxiety and depression.

A fan replied to a tweet about Ezekiel Elliot having a run-in with the police before a 2017 playoff game, saying they remember something like this happening back when Dez was trying to get paid in 2015.

While Dez was in the process of negotiating a new contract in 2015, reports mysteriously surfaced about some incidents with police dating all the way back to 2011. Something similar is currently happening with Elliot.

Dez responded to the fan who mentioned the occurrence and said, “This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now… I have not reached out to no organization trying to play … people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff… what I realized nobody care but me.”

This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now… I have not reached out to no organization trying to play … people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff… what I realized nobody care but me https://t.co/1ePxE6bXIc — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 30, 2019

Despite reports and rumors about Dez and his interaction with the police “randomly” surfacing during his contract talks, he was able to land a new contract for five years and $70 million. However, after just two seasons of that contract, he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys.

Dez was picked up by the New Orleans Saints last season, but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during practice, and he never appeared in a game. Bryant hasn’t played in a game since the 2017 NFL season.

Another fan responded to Dez and said “say it ain’t so” in reference to him not having interest in playing football.

Dez clarified that he was not retiring:

I’m not retiring bro… I’m just taking care of myself… that’s a promise https://t.co/nMMVjuhXzb — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 30, 2019

Dez Bryant is a gifted receiver who struggled to get along with Dak and Zeke during the 2017 season. He also had two subpar years following his big pay day.

Time will tell if Dez will get back to his pro bowl form, but the NFL world will have to wait until the “X” is ready.

