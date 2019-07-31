Amir Garrett Starts Massive Brawl With Pittsburgh Pirates, Launching A Hilarious New Meme

While the Cincinnati Reds front office was busy working the phones, trying to swing some last-second trade deadline deals, their players were on the field swinging fists.

Just minutes after news had leaked that the Reds were trading for pitcher Trevor Bauer, and sending outfielder Yasiel Puig to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team trade, the Reds and Pirates engaged in their second scuffle this season. It started when Amir Garrett came on the mound and had words with the Pirates and eventually sprinted towards the dugout and threw a couple of punches.

Amir Garret my new favorite player

pic.twitter.com/dwwjTHd2kV — michael fuentes (@mikefountains) July 31, 2019

Not only was the fight epic but a photo that will likely birth some hilarious memes was taken.

You and your siblings the second your parents turned back around in the car pic.twitter.com/otpFThHd8b — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 31, 2019

Despite just being trade from the Reds, there was Puig still spirited and attacking the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s surprising he appears to hate them so much, his time in a Reds uniform was short-lived, he signed there this past offseason, playing in just 91 games and 400 plate appearances before being traded, but fans will likely remember him forever, and he certainly went out in style.

These were Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig's final on-field moments before being traded. pic.twitter.com/wHwHCwsSmb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2019

Speaking of going out in style, insert Trevor Bauer. Bauer is–or should I say was– a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, he is now a pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, but he too, left his former team in style.

Following an incredibly frustrating inning that saw five runs scored, an error, two very softly hit balls find their way through, and a blown lead, Francona came to relieve his pitcher. When Francona stepped out of the, Bauer turned around and launched the ball, which is typically handed to the manager, close to 400 feet over the outfield wall to center.

It was by far the most bizarre thing I have ever seen done on a baseball field. Immediately, Bauer turned to Francona and apologized, but the damage was done.

So now both Puig, and Bauer have left their organizations after some actions, and activities that will surely not be forgotten anytime soon.

Which was a crazy exit, Puig and his brawl? Or Bauer and his 400 foot toss?

