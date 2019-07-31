lilD’s “Route 2” Book Documentary Viewing

lilD’s book, Route 2: My Choice to Struggle to Succeed will be available for pre-order on August 10, but the day before, she’ll be showing a documentary, showing her journey as a homeless radio personality in Ohio. After getting fired in Toledo, lilD secured a part-time position in Cleveland, but couldn’t afford her bills. She had to make a choice: remain homeless in Ohio and pursue her radio dream, or come back home to Shreveport and try and figure it out. She chose to go without a home, food, and money. Watch how the bet paid off.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with entrepreneurs who bet on themselves and won: Sydney Chandler of The Baddie Brunch, Taylor Toynes of For Oak Cliff, and Brandon Waller of Bam’s Vegan.

After the panel, the documentary will be shown, and lilD will finally reveal the cover of the book, featuring a foreword written by a pretty popular figure in pop culture.

Seats are limited, so register here.

