CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The American People [VIDEO]

Cory Booker Is Sworn In As US Senator After Special Election In NJ

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members, and more. Each candidate present, was allowed to speak directly to voters and address their plans if elected in 2020.

Those candidates included Cory Booker and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Cory Booker

In 2006 Booker became Mayor of Newark, NJ where he doubled affordable housing and reduced the the budget deficit during his time in the position. He then ran for the U.S. Senate Special Election in 2013 and won reelection in 2014. Booker’s plans include: an end mass incarceration, an end the gun violence epidemic, fight for equal rights for all, and more affordable housing.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President during the Obama administration, Joe Biden is no stranger to what it might take to lead the American people. Joe Biden’s vision for America includes rebuilding the middle class, respected leadership, and a democracy for all.

Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The American People [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 7 hours ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 16 hours ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 20 hours ago
08.01.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 2 days ago
08.01.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close