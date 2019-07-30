CLOSE
Indiana Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking A Bite Of His Food

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out of his sandwich.

The Sheriff’s Deputy, who goes by “DJ,” told Channel 13 news that he noticed several small bites when he went to heat his meal up at the station in Marion County. He stated, “I know I didn’t eat it. No other people around. So I was like…I’m going to report this to McDonald’s, see if they can get that taken care of.” DJ went to the the McDonald’s to complain and was offered free food in return. However, DJ refused the free food.

Later the Sheriff’s Department launched their own investigation to which they found DJ had actually taken a bite of his food earlier in his shift and forgot.“The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department states that they have disciplined DJ for his actions.

Indiana Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking A Bite Of His Food was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

