Child Support Settled: Gucci Mane Agrees To Pay Baby Mama $10,000 A Month (Details)

Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 2

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

The lengthy and nasty child support battle between Gucci Mane and his baby mama is finally over.

According to The Blast, Gucci and Sheena Evans have finally come to an agreement. The 39-year-old rapper has agreed to contribute $10,000 a month towards supporting their son.

According to the report, the parents were in court Friday for a hearing in their case. The two informed the judge they had a settlement privately and it was approved by the court. Along with the monthly agreement, Gucci will also make a six-figure payment to cover back child support. He will receive visitation and Evans will continue to have primary custody.

Previously, Sheena had claimed she depended on section-8 housing and food stamps while her co-parent skipped out on support payments.

Congratulations to these two for settling their issues.

