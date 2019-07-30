CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My Dream Presidential Cabinet Would Look Like In 2020

Tweet me: @Misskiyonna

'Collateral Beauty' - European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Look, the political climate we’re currently in right now is nothing short of a circus. There’s no need to go into detail, because there’s literally a new headline everyday about how Trump and his republican supporters are ruining this country with their bare hands.

The 2020 election is underway, and although there are many Democratic candidates that could potentially be a good fit, no one has really blown me away enough to feel like “Yup, That’s her/him. That’s my next POTUS.”

So like most millennials who’ve been brought up in the DIY era, I decided to come up with a cabinet of my own — celebrity style. Because hey — if a bigoted, reality star and businessman can run a country (barely) with zero experience, there’s a slew of celebs who would be a much better fit for each position in the Cabinet. So ladies and gents, I present to you, my Dream 2020 White House Cabinet. Hit me up on Twitter @Misskiyonna to share your thoughts.

If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My Dream Presidential Cabinet Would Look Like In 2020 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 13 hours ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 13 hours ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 13 hours ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 14 hours ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 14 hours ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 17 hours ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 2 days ago
07.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close