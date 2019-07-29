CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Barack Obama’s Game-Worn Punahou High School Basketball Jersey Being Auctioned Off

As of now, it is currently sitting at $30,000, so if you want a piece of history, it's going to cost you.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Barack Obama's High School Basketball Jersey Being Auctioned Off

Source: WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) / Getty

Now, this is a throwback Fabolous wished he had. Our forever President, Barack Obama’s game-worn Punahou High School basketball jersey from 1978-70 can be yours. The jersey was worn by a then 18-year-old Obama is going up for auction along with a yearbook from the owner, Peter Noble. When he got his hands on the now prized possession, Noble was only 15 at the time. Now it’s on the auction block along with pictures of the former President rocking the jersey during a game.

During his two-terms in the White House, it was well-known that Obama loved basketball. He converted the White House tennis court so that it could double as a basketball court. There is also plenty of video footage of Barack getting busy on the court, getting in a few runs whenever he could. During his High School basketball career, POTUS rocked the number 23 and helped his squad secure the 1979 Hawaii State Championship.

As for the look of the jersey, it is off-white topped off with white, blue and yellow stripes the run down the sides. So if you got a fresh pair of Laney Air Jordan 5s or possibly the True Blue Jordan 3s, you can definitely get a fit off. A red Rawlings tag is sewn in at the bottom of the jersey, and there is some dirt on it to add to the vintage feeling. As of now, it is currently sitting at $30,000, so if you want a piece of history, it’s going to cost you.

So head over to Heritage Auction’s website to place your bid, you can follow them on Instagram as well.

Photo: WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) / Getty

Barack Obama’s Game-Worn Punahou High School Basketball Jersey Being Auctioned Off was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close