The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart & Terry Crews Funny A**es | Extra Butter

On this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine – We stop in two locations, Hawaii and London to sit down with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham for their new movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. The dynamic duo talks about crafting a new world inside the F&F universe and more. The Rock comments on a tweet that went viral sparking the internet to go nuts when someone asked who’s funniest? Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Terry Crews or The Rock. Well, Dwayne channeled his old WWE persona to layeth the smackdown on all of their funny asses.

The tweet was sent out a couple of weeks ago, a person by the twitter name “@RepliesBro” posed a ridiculous question that broke the internet. He asked, Who is funniest? Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Terry Crews, and The Rock.

The question sparked the large debate on twitter and the end result was Eddie Murphy becoming the number 1 trend on twitter. Terry Crews even chimed in saying Eddie Murphy by far.

Eddie Murphy— by far https://t.co/a0RB7ViIU0 — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 14, 2019

But now we have The Rock’s take on this question, which we assume was just in jest, but after seeing Hobbs and Shaw, I think its clear The Rock is one of the best comedic actors of all time. So when I asked Dwayne Johnson about this tweet his answer was epic.

“I don’t know if I want to be the funniest actor in the game, I just want to bring the funny when the time is right, but who is on that list?” As I started to explain to him, who made the list, he interrupts. “It’s going to be Kevin Hart, Terry Crews, It’s gonna be Eddie Murphy. It could be Killian Murphy. The only thing that matters is The Rock is the most electrifying man in all of entertainment and the most funniest guy walking God’s green Earth is going to kick all of their candy asses.”

Lastly, The Rock opened up about his daughter joining WWE and working out at the performance center as he stopped by there last week to see her put in the work in becoming a WWE superstar.

I love that she wants to get in the business, I love the business of pro wrestling, I grew up in it, and she grew up in it too. Dwayne goes on to say that he gave his daughter some advice about her progress and reminded her that she still has a lot of room to grow. “I said They’re adults and you are the youngest one. You started at 16 and she’s 17 now. She’s been training just under a year. You gotta be patient, it’s going to come. You’re gonna make mistakes, don’t worry about your timing right now. You just gotta go full speed and come from (The heart). I would have never have guessed that I would have a daughter at 29 and years later she is going to want to get into the same business of Rock Bottoms and suplexes and things like that it’s so cool.”

Hobbs and Shaw shows Hobbs as a father and you can see the film when it hits theaters August, 2nd, 2019.

The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart & Terry Crews Funny A**es | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

