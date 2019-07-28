CLOSE
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your Friends Saying “Where’d You Get That?”

Solo traveler in Krakow

Source: martin-dm / Getty

Back to school is right around the corner, which means parents and kids are looking for backpacks! Backpacks are becoming more and more expensive as the years go by, but you also get what you pay for. To reach a happy medium, we’ve done the research to find some of the coolest book bags for under $35 that will surely make you friends say, “Where’d you get that?”

1. Lightweight Canvas Backpack Set, 3 in 1 Fashion Rucksack Travel Laptop Backpack Bookbag with Lunch Bag

$29.99

This backpack is stylish and comes 3 in 1: Travel Laptop Backpack, Lunchbag, clutch

______

2. Keenstone Rucksack Satchel Backpack With USB Charging 

$35.99

This is a travel Computer Backpack with USB Charging Port, Water Resistant College School Bookbag Fits 14 Inch Laptop and Notebook.

_______

3. LuckyZ Backpack Lightweight Canvas Leather Daykpack

$26.98

Roomy space for carrying laptop, clothes, books and other everyday essentials. or well as a bookbag for school or college. Simple backpack for outdoor or traveling.

_____

4.Vintage Backpack Modoker Canvas College School Messenger Rucksack 

$26.99

USB CHARGING PORT: With built-in charging cable and external USB charging port, this college backpack offers an easy way to charging your phone when walking.

_____

5. Classic Lightweight Water-Resistant College School Travel Backpack

$28.89

Durable, classic, lightweight and comfortable backpack. Plenty of room for your keys, cellphone, wallet, etc. CLASSIC LOOK

_____

HERE’S A FEW MORE CHOICES

Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your Friends Saying “Where’d You Get That?” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

