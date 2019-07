Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Drake and Chris Brown have had beef in the past, even getting into a brawl at a nightclub. The two former rivals relive their infamous fight in their new video, “No Guidance.” This time Drake and Chris Brown battle it out on the dance floor and as you can imagine Chris KILLS it, however when it’s Drake turn to step up, let’s just say things get awkward. Check out the video.

Source: YouTube.com

-Kiki J

