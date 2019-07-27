Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National Women’s Hall Of Fame

Revolutionary activist and author Angela Davis has been instrumental in evoking social and political change. Just a year after it was announced that her collection of work would be added to Harvard University’s library, the Alabama native will now be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, the University of California Santa Cruz reported.

👏👏👏 UC Santa Cruz emerita professor Angela Davis will be inducted into @WomenoftheHall alongside Gloria Allred, Sonia Sotomayor, Flossie Wong-Staal and more in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. https://t.co/YbzRptwKgm — UC Santa Cruz (@ucsc) July 12, 2019

The former UC Santa Cruz professor will be honored during the institution’s centennial celebration of the women’s suffrage movement. Davis—a former member of the Black Panther Party—has utilized her platform to spread awareness about racial inequality and mass incarceration. She also served as a member of the Students Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and was jailed in the early 70s after for allegedly trying to help free imprisoned activist George Jackson. After being acquitted in 1972, Davis turned to education and lectured around the world about history and consciousness. She also penned ten books that were focused on feminism, race and incarceration.

“I would say that as our struggles mature, they produce new ideas, new issues and new terrain on which we engage in the quest for freedom,” she said in an interview with The Nation. “Like Nelson Mandela, we must be willing to embrace the long walk toward freedom.”

Davis will be inducted along with nine other influential women who dedicated their careers to the advancement of women and fighting for equal rights. Amongst the 2019 inductees are U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, scientist Flossie Wong-Staal, musician Laurie Spiegel, actress Jane Fonda, artist Rose O’Neill, former United States Representative Louise Slaughter, lawyer Sarah Deer and retired United States Air Force officer Nicole Malachowski. “We are pleased to add these American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history,” Betty Bayer, President of The National Women’s Hall of Fame, said in a statement.

The institution—which was founded 50 years ago—is the country’s oldest organization that has been dedicated to highlighting the accomplishments of women in different sectors. The induction ceremony is slated to take place on September 14.

