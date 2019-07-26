Oregon Woman Arrested After Pouring Alcohol Into A Taco Bell Drive-Thru Employee’s Mouth

The Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook post that Aguilar poured the alcohol into the employee’s mouth “right in front of a sheriff’s office sergeant,” while she was “still in her car.”
The Oregonian reported that the woman’s drink of choice was Hennessy Cognac, but Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian van Kleef clarified that the Taco Bell employee didn’t actually consume the alcohol. “We talked to the employee after, and he said most of it was spilled on him and that he actually didn’t consume the Hennessy,” he told the publication. The driver and employee did not know each other.
While the police posted and made light of the incident on their Facebook page, some people didn’t agree that it was funny and spoke out in the comments section about how it’s inappropriate for the police to joke about the young woman.
“I understand this is comical but it’s at the expense of someone that made a mistake that will impact her life for a long time. Why are we shaming her?” one person wrote. “I’m disappointed that the sheriff’s office thinks this is appropriate. People should still have to experience the consequence to their actions but kicking them while they’re down doesn’t seem like something that’s helping build community.”
Aguilar-Aguilar was released from Washington County Jail on Tuesday. Taco Bell has not commented on the incident.
This story was originally posted on Bossip.com.
