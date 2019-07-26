CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Kobe Bryant Is Releasing Two Novels Through His Multimedia Company

The first is due on Sept. 3.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2019 ESPYs - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Five-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18 -time all star, Oscar winner… and now Kobe Bryant is hoping to add “New York Times Bestseller” to his list of titles.

Kobe Bryant is planning to release two young adult novels through his multimedia company, Granity Studios.

The first story will be centered around a young woman tennis prodigy who has to save a magical kingdom. Both stories were created by Kobe himself, with the first, Legacy and the Queen, to be written by ex-squash player Annie Matthew. It’s set to be released in September of 2019.https://twitter.com/people/status/1154753928757731329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1154753928757731329&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hotnewhiphop.com%2Fkobe-bryant-releasing-two-new-young-adult-novels-this-year-news.86683.htmlIn June, Kobe welcomed his fourth baby girl, Capri Kobe Bryant, to the world. Time will tell if this book will lead to enough success to maybe inspire Kobe to go for a starting five in his own home.Legacy and The Queen is due on Sept. 3.

Kobe Bryant Is Releasing Two Novels Through His Multimedia Company was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 24 hours ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close