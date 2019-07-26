Kobe Bryant Is Releasing Two Novels Through His Multimedia Company

Five-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18 -time all star, Oscar winner… and now Kobe Bryant is hoping to add “New York Times Bestseller” to his list of titles.

Kobe Bryant is planning to release two young adult novels through his multimedia company, Granity Studios.

The first story will be centered around a young woman tennis prodigy who has to save a magical kingdom. Both stories were created by Kobe himself, with the first, Legacy and the Queen, to be written by ex-squash player Annie Matthew. It's set to be released in September of 2019. In June, Kobe welcomed his fourth baby girl, Capri Kobe Bryant, to the world. Time will tell if this book will lead to enough success to maybe inspire Kobe to go for a starting five in his own home. Legacy and The Queen is due on Sept. 3.

