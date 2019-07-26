CLOSE
National News
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and “St. Louis Superman.”

MTV 25th Anniversary Party

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

MTV will bring in their new documentary division with two films focusing on the lives of people in the Washington, D.C. and St. Louis areas.

The film 17 Blocks,” will recount around 20 years in the life of a black family living the shade of the White House. The Doc features Cheryl Sanford and her three children (Denice, Smurf, and Emmanuel) and uses video from over 20 years to reveal their stories.

St. Louis Superman details the story of Ferguson Activist and Battle Rapper Bruce Franks Jr. Franks was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, who are majority white and Republican. The film shows the obstacles he faces both personally and politically to pass a bill to help his community.

 

Both titles will have awards qualifying runs in the fall before airing on MTV’s various platforms.

Source: Variety 

