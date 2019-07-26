CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Theee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That People Somehow Still Love

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Source: NBC / Getty

Music is certainly a therapeutic remedy for pretty much any issue we face in our lives as humans. Whether it spiritual, physical or emotional, the frequency and vibration of sound is always a good cure. But have you ever just gotten so sick and tired of hearing the same damn song over, and over, and over, and over again.

Surprisingly, there’s scientific reason why even though we get annoyed with certain songs, they just won’t get out of our heads!  Ever heard of an earworm? According to Hello Doctor:

“Listening to music triggers the part of your brain called the auditory cortex. This is the part that processes information that you receive through hearing. It’s found in your temporal lobe which receives signals from your ears, like pitch and the volume of sound. If you hear a song all the time on different platforms, the repetition might turn it into an earworm.”

The word annoying is defined as something that causes irritation — and be honest, there are some song that just infuriate you when you hear them on the radio or in the club. Yet you still find yourself jamming to them. Check out our list on the flip, and hit us up on Twitter to share some of your most annoying songs.

Theee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That People Somehow Still Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 24 hours ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close