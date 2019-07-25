CLOSE
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday Service’ Merch

Well if he is awarded the trademark, we hope Yeezy pays his tithes and offerings to lord.

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

God willing, Kanye West will be pulling in a substantial amount of coins if this latest move goes through. TMZ is reporting that Yeezy is trying to trademark his hobo spiritual Sunday Service merch. The clothing which is really nothing to rave over is the official uniform of disciples of the Church of Yeezy (basically a cult).

The gossip site reports Mr.West is filed legal docs asking to have exclusive ownership of shirts, scarves, footwear, headwear, jackets, socks, loungewear and clothing tops with the “Sunday Service” branding. If he gets permission from the feds, he will have the exclusive rights to peddle the merchandise. The “Jesus Walks” crafter’s Sunday Service has become very popular with big names like Chance The Rapper, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Kid Cudi and of course the Kardashians.

Palm Springs Squad

Yeezy caught some flack recently for his Sunday Service merch when it was revealed he was selling hoodies for  $165 and $225 and socks for $50 at Coachella. Social media blasted West for trying to make a buck off the clothes in the Lord’s name.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty

