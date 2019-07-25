Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder They Fall”

Jay-Z has been the pillar of boss moves for a while now, those moves are essential to what made him the first hip hop billionaire.

And now, the Roc Nation founder signed on with Netflix to produce a movie called The Harder They Fall.

The movie will star Jonathan Majors, who also starred in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

The film centers around Nat Love, who is played by Majors, finds out that the man who killed his parents 20 years ago is finally getting out of prison, upon hearing the news, Love reunites will his old crew to hunt his parents’ murderer down and seek his revenge.

British artist Jeymes Samuel will collaborate with Jay-Z along with James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

According to Collider, the movie was nearly filmed three years ago with Michael K. Williams in the lead role, Wesley Snipes as the villain and the rest of the cast was rounded out with Rosario Dawson, Bokeem Woodbine, Erykah Badu, Jesse Williams.

The news of this collaboration comes in addition to his with Meek Mill and starting his own label Dreamchasers.

