Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C.

2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala - Arrivals

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / WENN

Kim Kardashian West paid a visit to a local Washington, D.C. correctional facility on Tuesday. A spokesperson said that the Reality star spoke to men and women in jail in Southeast D.C.

Also Read: The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful

D.C. Department of Corrections said Kardashian came to discussed criminal justice reform and the Georgetown Prison Scholars program. The program hosts courses in English, philosophy, debate, and government at the D.C. Central Treatment Facility.

Kardashian is currently working on a 2-hour documentary for Oxygen about her criminal justice reform advocacy.

Source: NBC 4

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Returned To The White House To Free Another Convicted Felon Serving Life

 

Kim Kardashian Visits Inmates In Correctional Treatment Facility In Southeast D.C. was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

