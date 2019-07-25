CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly

0 reads
Leave a comment
Shad Moss Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Bow Wow, Bow Wow, Bow Wow. SMH. 

It’s been a rough couple of years for the rapper turned actor, and for some reason, it seems like things just keep getting worse. First he got caught cappin’ on Instagram, thus the infamous Bow Wow challenge was born. 

He’s always beefing with one of his exes, or bringing them up years after they were together. Last year, ish got so real for Shad Moss that he and ex girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie got into an altercation that was so intense, the skin on his face was scratched off. Yikes!

And last week, he got roasted on the Internet again for calling Ciara the B-word and bragging about the fact that he “had” before anyone else. 

 

Well, enough is enough. Bow has always said how he considers rapper T.I. and Nelly like his big brothers in the game, and earlier this week, his big bros. stepped up to the (Bow Wow) challenge and gave him the much needed talk he needs. 

Even though Bow is still hella defensive in the video, at least Tip did not give up on getting his point across.  Intervention aside though, who knew that Tip was actually taller than Bow? Or so they say. 

Bow Wow, we love you man. We grew up with you. But help us understand how we can help bring you back to the young man we used to know. 

Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 14 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 15 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 16 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 19 hours ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 20 hours ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close