A$AP Rocky To Stand Trial In Sweden And Will Not Be Released Anytime Soon

Terrible news for 30-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky. Sweden has charged him with assault. He will go to trial next week and there is no word on when he will be released. He is facing six years in prison.
NBC News reports, public prosecutor Daniel Suneson said Thursday, “I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”
He also said, according to CNN, “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”
According to a comprehensive timeline provide by Pitchfork, Rocky had been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and two people in his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused of Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones.
Another video appeared to show Rocky trying to make peace before the fight started.
That led to Rocky posting videos to his Instagram account claiming he was “INNOCENT.”
Rocky and the two people in his entourage reportedly surrendered to local authorities on July 2. They were ultimately ordered to be kept in detention during a mandatory two-week investigation. As a result, Rocky has missed multiple tour dates. Some words have Rocky has also come back to haunt him. In a 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rocky appeared to distance himself from social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole.
“So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” Rocky said at the time. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”
The trial will begin Tuesday.
