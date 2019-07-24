CLOSE
The Weeknd is Set to Make His Movie Debut in Crime Thriller ‘Uncut Gems’ Alongside Adam Sandler

Belly, The Weeknd

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

Toronto crooner Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, is ready to make his debut on the big screen.

Later this year The Weeknd will be featured in a crime thriller Uncut Gems. The Weeknd will play as himself alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Judd Hirsch, and Kevin Garnett.

The film previewed at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie was described as, “an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

The film is currently set to run 135 minutes, so just over 2 hours. It is set to open in theaters on Christmas this year with a trailer set to drop as soon as September.

TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey said this is probably “the most Safdie movie you’ve ever seen.” She continues to say It’s cranked up to 11 the whole time, it’s exhilarating to watch, Adam Sandler gives his very best performance… and Kevin Garnett is in it, so it’s got something for everybody.”
This will be the first movie for the Safdie brothers since their 2017 hit movie Good Times.

The Weeknd is Set to Make His Movie Debut in Crime Thriller ‘Uncut Gems’ Alongside Adam Sandler was originally published on cassiuslife.com

