Details Hint At Zion Williamson’s Jordan Brand Endorsement Deal Being The Richest For A Rookie

The world learned yesterday (July 23) that when Zion Williamson takes for his first NBA game, his kicks will have the iconic Jumpman logo on it. The New Orleans Pelicans’ rookie shocked the world by opting not to sign with Nike or Puma who was rumored to be the front runners to the land phenom. It is being reported by ESPN that Williamson’s sneaker deal with Jordan Brand will be the richest ever for a rookie not name LeBron James.

ESPN sources told the network that the deal extends five years and is now the richest shoe deal in NBA history. It is also being outlined that Williamson had offers from several shoe companies with numbers reported in the nine-figure ballpark. ESPN’s shoe analyst Nick DePaula says that Zion had offers from shoe brands “in excess of $10 million annually.”

ESPN Sources: The endorsement agreement aligning No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand extends five years and becomes the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history. Story: https://t.co/uQx8EdT0ur — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2019

In a statement released on Tuesday Zion had this to say about joining Jordan Brand:

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” Williamson said in a statement Tuesday. “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

With the sneaker deal out of the way, Zion can now focus on helping to make the Pelicans one of the NBA’s most exciting teams to watch. We are sure the rest of the endorsement deals will follow. Williamson will be in the discussions with the likes of LeBron, Tiger Woods, Kevin Durant and even his boss Michael Jordan as one the worlds richest athletes in no time.

Photo: Jordan Brand

Details Hint At Zion Williamson’s Jordan Brand Endorsement Deal Being The Richest For A Rookie was originally published on cassiuslife.com

