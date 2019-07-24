CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming To Lifetime & Keenen Ivory Wayans Is Hired For A Big T.V. Gig

Television continues to get more interesting.

Wendy Williams Kicks Off 'Lipshtick - The Perfect Shade Of Stand-Up' At The Venetian

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty

Wendy Williams will be sharing her story for the small screen thanks to an upcoming biopic on Lifetime.

According to E!, the network announced that Williams will executive produce the movie about her life. It will show the ups and downs of the controversial media personality, from her dishing celebrity news to getting involved in scandal herself.

In a statement, Lifetime explained:

“The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

The script will be penned by Leigh Davenport, who is a writer on the BET series Boomerang. A documentary on Wendy’s life will accompany the flick.

Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of the TBS series The Last O.G., a legend in comedy T.V. has been brought on to lead the show. According to Shadow and Act, Keenen Ivory Wayans will serve as the showrunner for the third season, meaning he’ll have the biggest say on how the story and comedy carries out.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be working with such a great cast, team of producers and reuniting with Tracy Morgan,” said Wayans. “Together we’re all going to take the show to the next level.”

The show, which stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, ended its second season with Tray (Morgan) in between jobs with dreams of being a chef and Shay (Haddish) pursuing a fascinating business venture.

Wayans is best known for his groundbreaking show In Living Color, which boosted the careers of several actors, including Jamie Fox and Jim Carrey. Wayans also directed hits like Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2 and White Chicks. 

“We can’t wait to see where Keenen takes this series next,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “It’s honestly a dream scenario to work with one of the true trailblazers of social humor; he’s the perfect fit for The Last O.G.”

Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming To Lifetime & Keenen Ivory Wayans Is Hired For A Big T.V. Gig was originally published on globalgrind.com

