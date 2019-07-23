CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Resigns for ‘Personal Reasons’

"I am concerned about Mr. Kelly."

R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

R. Kelly’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson has resigned from his role on R. Kelly’s team.

Amongst all of the bad publicity and the awful hit R. Kelly’s reputation has taken over these last couple months, you may be shocked to learn he even has a Crisis Manager. But even the best of those in that profession would have had a hard time defending Mr. Kelly amidst all of the grim allegations.

CBS This Morning Host Gayle King spoke to Johnson on Monday night, and he said he resigned “for personal reasons.” Johnson insists no one asked him to leave, and Johnson even said he believes in R. Kelly.

During his sit down with King, Johnson was pretty blunt, stating R. Kelly is an absolute mess right now. Currently R. Kelly is being held without bond in Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

“I am concerned about Mr. Kelly,” he told King in the interview, saying that he would “assume at this point” that Kelly is under suicide watch. He said Kelly can’t busy himself with books in his cell because he can’t read or write.

During his interview with King, Johnson was asked if he would leave his 20-year-old daughter alone with R. Kelly, Johnson responded with “absolutely not,” citing that he would not leave his daughter with anyone who was accused of being a pedophile.

Later, Johnson attempted to clarify his statement on CBS by saying “I wouldn’t be here if I did not think Kelly was innocent.”

