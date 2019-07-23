CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On Tinder [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Im Not Her Mother, Im Her Girlfriend

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Julia Zelg, a 24-year-old YouTuber and singer, met political pundit Eileen, age 61, on Tinder a year ago and now they’re already married.

Julia’s channel documents the journey of her May December relationship with Eileen. The couple has a 37-year-age gap, and often get mistaken for a grandmother and granddaughter but that didn’t stop their commitment. Celebrating the beginning of their new life together as wife and wife, the newly-wed couple says that the age gap has never been an issue:

“Love is love. We have as much right as everybody else to be happy, to get married and to celebrate our love.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch:

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On Tinder [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 17 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 22 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 22 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close