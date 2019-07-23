Zion Williamson Inks Multiyear Sneaker Deal with Jordan Brand

Last week Zion Williamson was spotted wearing Pumas, he went to Duke which is a school-sponsored by Nike, so naturally, it left everyone wondering who exactly will the phenom sign his endorsement deal with.

That question has been answered and Zion is officially a member of team Jordan.

Zion Williamson joins the family along with fellow basketball players Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul. Jordan Brand also sponsors athletes from other sports like Alshon Jeffrey of the Philadelphia Eagles (American football) and Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox (baseball).

You may remember back in February when Zion literally busted through a Nike shoe while at Duke, the incident resulted in Zion missing some time with a knee injury that caused him to miss the ending of the regular season for Duke. Some believed that incident gave other brands such as Puma a one up in discussions. While Nike doesn’t directly secure Williamson on a sneaker deal, they’ll indirectly benefit as the conglomerate owns the Jordan Brand.

The specifics of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but the deal is believed to be a multi-year deal. Marvin Bagley, the number two pick in the 2018 NBA Draft reportedly got a deal similar to Kevin Durant’s 2014 deal which was valued between $265 and $285 million. And with all due respect, the Bagley hype train pales in comparison to that of Zion Williamson, so when the details drop on Zion’s deal expect the number to be mind-boggling.

