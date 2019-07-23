Idris Elba is playing the black superman in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw as Brixton Lore but for a long time, he was rumored to be the black James Bonds. Recently it was reported that Captain Marvel star: Lashana Lynch will take on the role as 007, although not James Bond, but for years people thought of Idris for black 007. So when I sat down with him I asked him about his attachment to the role as well as the great opportunity for Lashana Lynch.

Idris commented, “It was never tied to me, this the crazy thing it was never tied to me, there was a big rumor, I think people wanted to put into the ether and it just ran with it. I egged it on here and there just as a joke, but it was never tied to me. I’m very excited for Lashana, that she got it. It’s amazing. I think that’s the sign of the times.”

In Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, Idris plays a genetically enhanced being named Brixton who wants to get his hand on a virus that can wipe out every weak human being and create a world of superhumans. On this week’s Episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we discuss what Idris’ superpower would be as well as his fatherhood techniques with his daughter. Be on the lookout for more interviews with the Hobbs and Shaw cast and congratulations to Lashana Lynch on becoming 007.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is in theaters everywhere August 2nd, 2019.

Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is Amazing But The James Bonds Was Never My Role was originally published on globalgrind.com

