Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is Amazing But The James Bonds Was Never My Role

Entertainment News
| 07.23.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Idris Elba is playing the black superman in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw as Brixton Lore but for a long time, he was rumored to be the black James Bonds. Recently it was reported that Captain Marvel star: Lashana Lynch will take on the role as 007, although not James Bond, but for years people thought of Idris for black 007. So when I sat down with him I asked him about his attachment to the role as well as the great opportunity for Lashana Lynch.

Idris commented, “It was never tied to me, this the crazy thing it was never tied to me, there was a big rumor, I think people wanted to put into the ether and it just ran with it. I egged it on here and there just as a joke, but it was never tied to me. I’m very excited for Lashana, that she got it. It’s amazing. I think that’s the sign of the times.”

In Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, Idris plays a genetically enhanced being named Brixton who wants to get his hand on a virus that can wipe out every weak human being and create a world of superhumans. On this week’s Episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we discuss what Idris’ superpower would be as well as his fatherhood techniques with his daughter. Be on the lookout for more interviews with the Hobbs and Shaw cast and congratulations to Lashana Lynch on becoming 007.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is in theaters everywhere August 2nd, 2019.

Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is Amazing But The James Bonds Was Never My Role was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 1 hour ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 5 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 5 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close