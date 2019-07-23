CLOSE
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense: R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits

R. Kelly Back In Court For Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

R. Kelly has lost another member of his team as the singer’s crisis manager Darrell Johnson has stepped down from his position.

According to a message Johnson sent to journalist Tia Ewing, Johnson stepped down on Monday citing a personal reason. “Mr. Kelly is in good hands with [lawyer] Mr. [Steve] Greenberg!” Johnson wrote. His departure was confirmed by CBS News, hours after an interview he did on the network with Gayle King.

Johnson told King that he would “never” leave his own daughter with anyone who is an accused pedophile.

“They’ve indicted Mr. Kelly. He’s in jail right now. He will have his day in court,” Johnson said during the interview with Gayle King. “And they’ll have to bring the evidence. And that’s what has to be done. If the evidence stick, Mr. Kelly will spend the rest of his life in the penitentiary.”

The embattled singer is currently behind bars without bail after federal sex crime charges were lobbed against him, including sex trafficking and child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense: R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Quits was originally published on theboxhouston.com

