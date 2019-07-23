CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed In Athens, 8 People In Custody

14 reads
Leave a comment
Shooting in Hialeah, Florida

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

According to Fox 5, a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Athens, Georgia around 9:30 Monday night. Police say they responded to gun shots being fired in an apartment complex on Carriage Court when they found the victim with gun shot wounds. Auriel Callaway was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police took 8 people in to custody in connection with the shooting, but no one has been charged at the moment. Auriel Callaway also leaves behind a 3 year old son.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

______

24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed In Athens, 8 People In Custody was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 1 hour ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 5 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 5 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close