According to Fox 5, a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Athens, Georgia around 9:30 Monday night. Police say they responded to gun shots being fired in an apartment complex on Carriage Court when they found the victim with gun shot wounds. Auriel Callaway was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police took 8 people in to custody in connection with the shooting, but no one has been charged at the moment. Auriel Callaway also leaves behind a 3 year old son.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

______

24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed In Athens, 8 People In Custody was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: