Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”

Young Dro mug shot

Source: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office / DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

According to TMZ, rapper Young Dro was arrested for throwing a place of banana pudding at his girlfriend, in the middle of an argument.

The cops were called after the couple had been allegedly arguing over money. Young Dro now might face 2 counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.

