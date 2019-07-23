According to TMZ, rapper Young Dro was arrested for throwing a place of banana pudding at his girlfriend, in the middle of an argument.

The cops were called after the couple had been allegedly arguing over money. Young Dro now might face 2 counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: