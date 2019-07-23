Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”

3 reads Leave a comment
According to TMZ, rapper Young Dro was arrested for throwing a place of banana pudding at his girlfriend, in the middle of an argument.
The cops were called after the couple had been allegedly arguing over money. Young Dro now might face 2 counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.
