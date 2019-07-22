Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+ Superhero

Marvel Studio’s epic 90-minute presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend was the talk of the internet. Not only did we learn that Mahershala Ali will be taking over as Blade, but it was also a night of many firsts for the billion-dollar movie studio. Tessa Thompson confirmed that her character Valkyrie is bisexual making her the first Marvel’s first LGBTQ+ superhero on the big screen.

Thompson will reprise her as the new King of the displaced Asgardians in Thor: Love and Thunder and announced to the crowd in Hall H that she is in search of a queen in the film.

“First of all, as King, she needs to find her queen. That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

Tessa Thompson on Valkyrie: “First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen.” #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/XR1I2wsUNR — Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) July 21, 2019

Marvel Studio’s chief, Kevin Feige confirmed Tessa’s revelation about Valkyrie and other diverse firsts coming to the MCU in an interview with Collider.

“The answer is yes. How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just Thor 4. It will be the case not just with her, but with other characters in some of the movies we’ve talked about today.”

The Eternals which was also announced this past weekend will feature Marvel’s first deaf superhero played by The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff. The actress is also deaf in real life. Valkyrie in the comic books is bi-sexual, Thompson clarified in Tweet why it wasn’t explicitly known in the previous film Thor: Ragnarok.

YES! Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction. But her sexuality isn’t explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok. https://t.co/hmb5lYN5to — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 23, 2017

On top of Valkyrie’s sexuality, the crowd was also happy to learn that Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster and will become Thor in the film.

Need some #MondayMotivation? Relive the excitement of the @MarvelStudios panel at #SDCC with our recap (including news that Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will become the Mighty Thor ⚡️): https://t.co/snQ8JJzYOG pic.twitter.com/luxrqJLrpT — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 22, 2019

So buckle up, Phase 4 is going to be wild right that will include EVERYONE. We got a black Captain America, a bi-sexual superhero, an Asian superhero as well as a female Thor. Marvel is already looking to have a very strong 2020 when its new slate of films starting with the Scarlett Johansson led Black Widow movie kicks things off.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+ Superhero was originally published on cassiuslife.com