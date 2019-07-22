Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension from NFL After Abuse Allegations

The National Football League currently does not have plans to suspend Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill.

In a tweet made by Ian Rapoport, he reveals the NFL did a thorough investigation, and concluded that they will not force Hill to miss any games.

The NFL also released an official statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs also released a statement.

“We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”

In the recording of Hill, he did make a perceived threat to Crystal Espinal, the mother of his child.

In the audio recording you can hear Hill saying to Espinal “You need to be terrified of me too, dumb b—-.”

Some believe that statement there should have been enough to warrant a suspension of some sort. But because the NFL Personal Conduct Policy states that it will make an effort not to interfere with local authorities’ investigations. In this case, the information the NFL was not able to obtain included the court proceedings, which are confidential, and the law enforcement records, which have been sealed, according to SI. Because of this sensitivity of the subject, it lead to a lack of information, which caused the NFL to feel as though they should trust the justice system and not punish Tyreek.

The news of Hill not being suspended comes as a bit of a surprise, reports say Chiefs officials were bracing for Hill to be suspended for up to four weeks.

Tyreek Hill isn’t completely in the clear, the NFL left the door open for further actions by saying “if further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceedings, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

