Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Almost Retiring, Chasing Jerry Rice’s Record, & People Questioning His Sexuality

Odell Beckham Jr. is a modern-day football star.

In a sport where quarterbacks dominate the headlines, and your face is covered by a helmet, and facemask, Odell has found a way to build a brand that transcends the game of football. His spectacular pregame shows of fantastic one hands grabs, brings fans to the games hours early just to watch warmups.

When you pair a strong and dominant personality with the bright lights, and media of New York City, you get, Odell Beckham Jr.

You may or may not know, Odell Beckham Jr is a gifted athlete on more than just a football field. He was an all-district basketball player, he is very good at soccer, Golf Digest has said he has a professional golf swing, yet, Odell plays the most brutal sport in terms of the toll it takes on your body. He plays a sport where player individuality is not encouraged and it’s all about the team. And of course because of his talents in other sports, he thinks how different his life would be if he chose another sport.

Odell Beckham is on the cover of this weeks GQ. On the trade, He says he felt “disrespected” they weren’t man enough to tell him to his face what was going on. Also, feels he was a main reason keeping the Giants brand alive while they struggled as a team. pic.twitter.com/BT4F7DJj2d — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 22, 2019

“I could’ve done any sport in the world. Not many people know, but I used to talk to my momma and I’d be like, “Ma, if I was done doing this now, would you still be proud of me?” And this was a couple of years ago, about two or three years ago.” Odell told GQ Magazine.

Odell said when he was in college he used to fear the day he would find out that the NFL is business more than it is a game. And that’s exactly what happened, and it’s what made him contemplate retiring at just age 24.

“Like, it hurt me to my soul. It be like loving someone and putting them on such a level to where life is about them and you love that person through anything. Through the good, the bad. And to watch them do something so heinous and vulgar. Something just so, like, almost unforgivable. You still love them, but it’s, like, Wow.” said Beckham Jr.

Beckham also addressed questions about his sexuality in his sit down with GQ magazine.

Odell said he was not bothered by blog sites questioning rather he liked men or women. He actually found it humorous and would find himself messing with blog sites on purpose.

Odell also hinted that he has an idea of when he plans to be done playing football— it will either be ten more season, or until he passes Jerry Rice’s record for most receiving yards in a career, that mark is 22,895 yards; Beckham is currently at 5,476. If he wants to pass Jerry Rice within 10 seasons Beckham will have to average roughly 1,700 yards per year for 10 seasons. That will be quite the task for the new Cleveland Browns wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Almost Retiring, Chasing Jerry Rice’s Record, & People Questioning His Sexuality was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: