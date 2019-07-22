CLOSE
NBA 2K20 Soundtrack Includes Drake J. Cole, & More

Stream the entire soundtrack below.

NBA 2K20

Source: 2K / Visual Concepts

The NBA 2K20 Twitter page has officially released the soundtrack for the 21st installment of the 2K series, and it’s available to be listened to on all streaming platforms.

NBA 2K20 Soundtrack

Source: 2K / Visual Concepts

Some of the more notable artists include Raptors’ superfan and Global Ambassador Drake along with Post Malone, J. Cole and Lil Wayne.

The musical selections on this year’s score include XXXTentacion’s “Whoa (Mind in Awe),” Gunna’s “Big Shot,” Post Malone’s “Wow (Remix)” featuring Roddy Ricch and Tyga, Offset’s “How Did I Get Here,” featuring J. Cole, Meek Mill’s “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Anuel AA, Nipsey Hussle‘s “Grinding All My Life,” NLE Choppa’s “I Don’t Need No Help,” and many more. In total, the soundtrack contains 46 songs.

The NBA 2K page also announced that it will be hosting a contest to make things more interactive with fans and players. In collaboration with UnitedMasters, they’re giving unsigned artists a chance to submit some music and the best will make it into the final game.

2K also released ratings of the top 20 players and rookies ratings last week. The top-rated player in 2K20 is LeBron James (of course). He comes in rated a 97 overall, tied with newly minted champion and Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard.

The game will hit shelves on September 6, and is currently available for pre-order. Stream the entire soundtrack below.

