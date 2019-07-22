CLOSE
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer & ‘Watchmen’ Releases Action-Packed Preview

The sci-fi and fantasy world shine on HBO.

Westworld is making a return to HBO with a newly released trailer courtesy of the San Diego Comic-Con.

The show explores the rise of artificial consciousness in the future, especially at amusement parks created to cater to human needs. The series made its debut in October 2016 and became HBO’s most-watched first-year show ever. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins and Tessa Thompson. Though the season three trailer doesn’t go into extreme detail on what’s to come, the show will feature some familiar faces including Lena Waithe and Kid Cudi. You can check out the preview for the show above. For folks excited by what they watch, unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until 2020 for season three, which is in line with the show debuting a new season every other year.

HBO brought some more heat to Comic-Con with an extended trailer of their show Watchmen. The series is inspired by the classic graphic novel of the same name, but will tell a story specifically for T.V. in which masked vigilantes become outlawed because of their violent method in an alternate reality of the U.S. Despite the ways of the land, some vigilantes gather to start a revolution while others are out to stifle things before it’s too late. In the trailer, Regina King seems to play a vigilante or masked law woman who’s kicking down doors and taking names. Check it out above, then you can catch Watchmen when it hits HBO in October.

Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer & ‘Watchmen’ Releases Action-Packed Preview was originally published on globalgrind.com

