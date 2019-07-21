Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”

07.21.19
Season 6 may mark the end of Power (allegedly) but it will be a new beginning for Singer/Actor Rotimi. While the Jersey-born actor and singer was preparing for what may be the last season of the iconic show, he was creating what would become his new EP “Walk With Me.” The EP’s first single “Love Riddim” hit number 1 on the iTunes chart and overall the project has been well received.

In the latest episode of Voices, Rotimi breaks down “Walk With Me.” He goes into the creation of his hit single “Love Riddim” and which talk would be on his “Slow Jams” playlist.

