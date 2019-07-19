CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other LOL Moments From Her “Fu** It Up” Video (In Case You Missed)

You'll either be entertained or deeply disturbed.

8 reads
Leave a comment
Iggy Azalea

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Oh Iggy Azalea

How thou accent changes so greatly.

The Australian rapper recently dropped the visuals for her song “Fu** It Up” and it’s filled with more accents than a World Cup tournament.

Granted, Iggy is paying homage to a 1990s high school classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. So her accent in the video’s intro utilizes some sort of Valley girl-Australian mix…clearly a long way from the Southern rap twang of her early days.

Then, once Iggy starts chanting “fu** it up, sis” with Kash Doll (“sis?”…okay Iggy), her accent switches to some sort of East Coast, New York-Philly mix?

Idk.

This woman will have you confused.

Even her hair styles throughout the video are questionable. The colorful wet and wavy look has already been done to great effect by Nicki Minaj.

The barbz would gag…and not in a dope “oh she’s fierce” kind of way.

You gotta give it to Iggy though…her production value is top notch. Aside from the questionable accents, appropriated lingo, and last season hair looks, the colorful video is quite entertaining. Plus, the beat is knocking.

And I appreciate anyone who acknowledges the greatness of certain white girl comedy classics. Let’s not forget Iggy’s commendable visuals for “Fancy,” which paid homage to 1995’s Clueless. 

*Sigh*

I guess, Iggy gon’ do what Iggy gon’ do as long as people support her.

Fu** it up *ahem*……….sis.

 

Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other LOL Moments From Her “Fu** It Up” Video (In Case You Missed) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 1 day ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close