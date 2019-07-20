CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh

1 reads
Leave a comment
Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A new study by YouGov.com shows Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, and we’re like…duh. Our forever First Lady topped the list followed by Oprah Winfrey! Both ladies dethroned actress Angelina Jolie, who trumped the annual list last year.

While Bill Gates remains the most admired man worldwide, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America.

The former FLOTUS reminded us (n case you forgot) why she’s the most admired women when she seemingly responded to Trump on Twitter today, denouncing his divisive rhetoric.

Barack and Michelle Obama live much more subtle lives these days, but this poll proves their long-lasting effect on America.

RELATED STORIES:

Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl, You Make Me So Proud’

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

13 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Continue reading Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World…Duh was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 24 hours ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 1 day ago
07.20.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close