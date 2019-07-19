CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Nike & Puma Reportedly Battling To Be The Sneaker of Choice For Zion Williamson

If he does sign with Puma, he could be passing up on an insanely large bag from Nike.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Puma Making A Strong Pitch To Land Zion Williamson, Nike Well Aware

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

It’s no secret that despite all of the insane free agency moves made all eyes will be on Zion Williamson. Williamson, since emerging on the scene in the NBA, has been sporting Nike sneakers. TMZ Sports is reporting that Puma has been making a solid case to the Pelicans rookie to be a signature athlete on its brand.

When Zion first entered the league most assumed he was a lock to sign with Nike. But as of now the most significant NBA prospect since Lebron James has no shoe deal and that’s all because of Puma making a strong pitch.

Per TMZ Sports:

Nike was believed to be the front-runner to sign Zion for months … with legendary former Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro telling us he thinks Zion’s deal could hit the 9-figure mark.

And, with Zion rocking Nikes in college, in pre-draft workouts, and in some NBA Summer league games … it seemed like it was just a matter of time before Zion signed with the Swoosh.

But, we’re told Puma — which has made a serious push in the basketball shoe space in recent years — has come out of nowhere to become a major contender to sign the NBA’s #1 overall pick.

There could also still be lingering thoughts in the back of Zion’s mind after the freak accident that saw his Nike PG 2.5 shoe explode on him. He suffered right knee strain as a result and on top of that didn’t get show off in front of Barack Obama who was in the building for the showdown against rival UNC.

If Zion chooses Puma, he will join a roster that includes fellow NBA ballers Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Ayton. Maybe Williamson wants to do something with a more relatively smaller brand such as Puma establishing his own Jordan/LeBron-like legacy in their rebooted basketball brand. He was already seen rocking a pair of Puma RS-0 “Video Game” kicks at a Summer League game earlier this month.

If he does sign with Puma, he could be passing up on an insanely large bag. Former Nike Exec Sonny Vaccaro speaking with celebrity gossip site hinted at a potential deal between Nike and Zion could reach 9-figures. The swoosh is well aware of the competition and is trying its best not to have another near miss like they did with Bron stating that “He’s the #1 priority.”

We are all on Zion watch awaiting his decision.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Nike & Puma Reportedly Battling To Be The Sneaker of Choice For Zion Williamson was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 hours ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 5 hours ago
07.19.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close