CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce Bring ‘Lion King’ Album To Life

0 reads
Leave a comment
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 1

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The Lion King remake hasn’t even officially hit theaters yet, and it’s already the biggest thing in film and music right now — and mostly thanks to Ms. Nahla herself,  Beyonce. No shade to the rest of the folks behind the groundbreaking film, but Bey turned an already iconic moment into that will be embedded in history forever.

The revolutionary soundtrack to the live action Disney film is just the icing on the cake, produced and curated by Bey. The Lion King: The Gift, A Love Letter To Africa, features new songs performed by multiple artists, and six of which are renowned Nigerian musicians.

View this post on Instagram

The Lion King: The Gift ✨🦁

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

That’s right. The Queen took it all the way there; all the way Black for this project, and we couldn’t be more proud.

It’s dope that so many Nigerian artists who’ve done so much over the years finally get their just due, on the international level. A moment this huge will certainly do a lot to help Afrobeats be fully crossover in America.

https://twitter.com/ijeomaumebinyuo/status/1152194361838526465

So who are these talented folks that not only got to work with the Queen, but got to be featured in one of the biggest films of the year? Hit the flip for the all the deets.

SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce Bring ‘Lion King’ Album To Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 hours ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 5 hours ago
07.19.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close