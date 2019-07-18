CLOSE
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons

The show is allegedly being shopped around.

Spike Lee's Netflix Series 'She's Gotta Have It' Canceled

Source: Courtesy Netflix

Don’t expect a third season for the Spike Lee’s original series She’s Gotta Have it, well at least on Netflix. Deadline reports the streaming service is canceling the scripted show based on the 1986 feature film of the same name. It centered around Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) and her decisions as a rising artist and her love life with multiple partners.

The show described as “a seriously sexy comedy and a rousing celebration of female empowerment,”  was met positively when it first premiered. It would appear it wasn’t popular enough for Netflix to keep around. The service’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Serandos, had nothing but kind words to say about Lee and the show despite the bad news.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

This might not be the end for the show as Deadline also reports that it is allegedly being shopped around. Netflix is also still going to continue it’s working relationship with Spike Lee, so that’s good news for fans of the iconic director. The show’s star Dewanda Wise took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message following the announcement that She’s Gotta Have It was canceled.

“Once you start to speak, people will yell at you. They will interrupt you, put you down and suggest it's personal. And the world won't end. And the speaking will get easier and easier. And you will find you have fallen in love with your own vision, which you may never have realized you had. And you will lose some friends and lovers, and realize you don't miss them. And new ones will find you and cherish you. And you will still flirt and paint your nails, dress up and party, because, as I think Emma Goldman said, "If I can't dance, I don't want to be part of your revolution." And at last you'll know with surpassing certainty that only one thing is more frightening than speaking your truth. And that is not speaking.” #AudreLorde Saying “Until” to Nola Darling today 🕊

This news also comes on the heels of Netflix blaming its regional price increase on losing paid subscribers. They might be on the way to losing more if they keep dropping shows that people love.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix

Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons was originally published on cassiuslife.com

