Kyrie Irving Was Plotting His Move to the Brooklyn Nets Earlier Than We Thought

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Four

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The latest bit of news surrounding Kyrie Irving shouldn’t really come as much of a shocker to NBA fans.

The New York Post reported that Kyrie Irving reached out to Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie as early as last December.

“He was obviously still super focused on his season and everything. But you could tell from his conversation that it was on his mind and obviously free agency was coming up and that’s kinda what it was. Just asking a friend about his current situation what he thought,” Dinwiddie said on The Athletic’s Back To Back.

It has been widely speculated for the longest that Kyrie was going to ditch Boston, despite his comments at the beginning of the last regular season that he intended to re-sign with Boston.

Danny Ainge and the Celtics have an idea they might have to move on from Kyrie in March. “Not for sure though, not certain. But I was obviously thinking a move in a different direction at that point, thinking of the different options,” said Ainge.

Irving came with so many issues in Boston, Danny Ainge made sure to get his departing shots in on the outgoing star player, “I think it just makes life more enjoyable when everybody is humble, hard-working and will play any role that they have to, to help the team succeed.”

Once the NBA Draft rolled around it was a foregone conclusion that the Celtics would not be getting Kyrie back, that’s when Ainge and company set their eyes on Kemba Walker.

Kemba Walker isn’t Kyrie Irving, but he is certainly no slouch. If you’re going to lose Kyrie, Kemba is certainly a nice consolation prize, he also brings way less drama than Kyrie.

Kyrie Irving Was Plotting His Move to the Brooklyn Nets Earlier Than We Thought was originally published on cassiuslife.com

photos
