CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’

0 reads
Leave a comment
"The Lion King" character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

No one does visuals like Beyonce. Then again, no one is Beyonce. The Lion King star who lends her voice to Nala in Disney’s live-action remake, released the music video for her single Spirit and in case you haven’t guessed it by the headline, it’s a stunning display of African culture. Bey shut down the breath-taking section of Grand Canyon, Havasu Falls, to film Spirit.

Spirit is the lead single off The Lion King: The Gift. “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa and not just use some of the sound or my own interpretation of it,” she said in a rare interview with Good Morning America.

Styled by Zerina Akers, Beyonce donned several designers in the color rich optics including a blue fringe jumpsuit by Laurel Dewitt, a yellow look from Nora Kamali, a coral gown by Shahar Avnet, an olive Mark Fast dress, a red Deviant Lavie, custom Tongoro Studio, a beaded number by Alex Navarro Designs x Laurel DeWitt and Maison Alexandrine and Valentino gown straight off the runway. Blue Ivy snatched all our edges in a sheer ruffle lilac Alejandro Collection dress.

Watch Spirit, below:

RELATED STORIES:

This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet

The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

13 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

Continue reading Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The 'Lion King' Carpet

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. While Bey's bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey's big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close