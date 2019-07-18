Girl Boss Crush: India Monee The Baddest

We’ve got a Texas girl taking over the DMV and not enough noise being made about her! I’m talking about 80,000 views total on Youtube taking over!

Straight out of Dallas, India is one firecracker you actually WANT to see explode. She’s got an interesting mix of intelligence, poise, a little ratchet (that’s still cute), and a whole bunch of purple glitter (because she shines bright like a diamond…or an amethyst if you will). Like any girly girl, she loves her lipgloss and cuddling with her fluffy little Shih Tzu named Cash.

So what makes her so special? A fashionista, lover, and young media mogul for Radio One Baltimore (literally the working brain changing the dynamic of media in the whole DMV) is only the minimum of her accomplishments. She’s launched her own platform called “The Downtown Tea” where she discusses all things entertainment, and just recently started a new vlog series with her mans! *snaps fingers* Yasss Queen, secure multiple bags!

Today, she celebrates the grand opening up her cosmetic shop called “The Baddest Beauty Bar” that has definitely brought her out of the dark place she was sinking in privately. “I had moved to a new place. Didn’t know anyone. I didn’t have enough money. I took the little bit I did have JUST to open up my own business.” But she always had that hustler mentality, how do you think she got the name “The Baddest” anyway! While still in college at Prairie View A&M University, she was picked to be 1 of 7 interns at 104.1 KRBE radio station in Houston. Did I mention they interviewed OVER 250 people?! Then she backdoored with an internship in another media realm by reporting for KPRC News in Houston. That’s not it! Once she graduated, she worked as a board operator for 106.1 Kiss FM in Dallas! I mean…this girl is really NOT stopping! After moving to Baltimore with only a suitcase full of clothes and her best friend, she knew at that point she had to survive.” I just had to think fast being 1,000 miles from home.”

And let me just say, SHE DID THAT! So if you want to see more just check out the links below. Never know when you might need a plug in the DMV!

