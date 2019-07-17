CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

adidas X Foot Locker Teams Up With Celeb Choreographer JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens For Latest Collab

Both styles are available now.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Source: adidas / Foot Locker

Sneaker collaborations are nothing new, as a matter of fact, they have become even more popular in this era of footwear collecting. With that said, adidas, along with Foot Locker teamed up to drop two unique variations of the german footwear company’s Speedfactory silhouette. The company tabbed producer/DJ Kittens and celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight and blessed them with their own signature styles of the shoe as part of the #LoveUnites campaign.

The campaign, as described by adidas, “aims to spread the message that #LoveUnites all year long with all cultures, all people, all races and all shades.” Knight and Kittens will help advance the word with their own signature versions of the Speedfactory sneaker respectfully named AM4KNIGHT and AM4KITTENS.

Knight is well known for working with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D and more. DJ Kittens started out as a young college student working at a nightclub in LA to make ends meet. She will eventually go on to spin at private parties for big names like Usher and opening up international tours for Kid Cudi.

Both styles are available now and only cost $150, to get a more detailed look at both of the signature sneakers you can check out the gallery below.

Foot Locker & adidas #LoveUnites Campaign

Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens

6 photos Launch gallery

Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens

Continue reading Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens

Foot Locker X adidas New Speed Factory Collaboration With JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens

Foot Locker x adidas announced its latest Speed Factory collaboration — for its #LoveUnites campaign. The brand has teamed up with Los Angeles producer/DJ Kittens and celebrity choreographer JaQuel Knight who has worked with big names such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, N.E.R.D to name a few.

Photo: adidas / Foot Locker

adidas X Foot Locker Teams Up With Celeb Choreographer JaQuel Knight & DJ Kittens For Latest Collab was originally published on cassiuslife.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close