Global brand Sprayground, who is has become known worldwide for its unique backpack and bag designs, aims to help DJs out with its latest collaboration. The company announced a collab with DJ Afrojack to make a “sleek, useful bag for DJs.” The all-white version of its popular model is made out of “vegan leather” and will have a pocket big enough to house a 17-inch MacBook which provider of vibes carry around today. There will also be zip pockets for external hard drives and thumb drives as well any other peripherals that need to be stored.

The sleek leathers till sports the signature Spraygrond shark mouth as well the rubber logo in its usual red and black colorway that will definitely catch peoples attention. The collaboration between the brand and Afrojack marks the first time the two will come together and more than likely won’t be the last time.

Per Sprayground:

Sprayground chose to collaborate with Afrojack to expand awareness internationally that no matter your career, style, or interest, there’s a bag for you. David Ben David met up with him in Dubai and decided to structure the collaboration. With Afrojack’s energy and currently being on tour, this is perfect timing.

For those who need a refresher, Afrojack born Nick van de Wall was born in the Netherlands. Not only does he DJ, but he also produces, remixes and program music. He came up with his name due to the fact he had a giant afro growing up as a child enjoyed “jacking” which was a popular house music dance move. He kicked off his DJ career as a teenager playing in local bars and clubs. His music is beloved in the dance, EDM and Pop scene.

No pricing details have been announced yet, we will keep you updated when that information becomes available.

—

Photo: Sprayground

Sprayground’s First Collaboration With Afrojack Aims To Solve Big Issue DJs Encounter was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: